More Than 13.6K COVID-19 Cases, 500 Deaths Reported In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens donated 3,000 ponchos on Monday to Lorien Health Services, a family-owned nursing home and assisted living company.

Ponchos, when modified, are approved personal protective equipment for health care workers, according to the CDC.

Credit: Lorien Health Services

“We are grateful to the Ravens for answering the call without hesitation. Our first priority is ensuring our staff and residents are safe in our facilities. We are working hard and successfully securing PPE from all available resources,” said Lorien Health Services CEO, Lou Grimmel, Sr.

Lorien’s staff will use the modified ponchos when interacting with non-COVID residents.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

