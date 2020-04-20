



H&S Bakery is partnering with several Baltimore area charities and organizations to provide 20,000 loaves of bread to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

“At H&S Bakery we have always upheld a dedication to the community as one of the core values of who we are as a company,” stated Bill Paterakis of H&S. “Now more than ever, we are impassioned and motivated to utilize the resources we have for the greater good – to feed families in need and alleviate food insecurities across Baltimore and beyond.”

Some of the groups H&S Bakery is working with include: Moveable Feast, Meals on Wheels, Hungry Harvest, Salvation Army, Helping Up Mission, Baltimore Hunger Project, Living Classrooms, POWER House, Our Daily Bread, Baltimore County’s Grocery Drive-and-Go, Highland Food Pantry, The Transformation Center, 4MyCiTy Charity, Weekend Backpack, Uproar Care Inc. and more.

They also donated bread to 7-year-old Cavanaugh Bell who then fed 500 families in Montgomery County and provided 30,000 bagels to front line healthcare workers through the United Way of Central Maryland.

“We are grateful to H&S bakery for their extraordinary generosity and partnership in helping to feed tens of thousands of our neighbors in Baltimore County amid this unprecedented pandemic,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski of the county’s Grocery Drive-and-Go initiative. “We are in this together and we will get through this together.”

H&S invites all medical personnel, police, fire and first responders to the bakery’s Fells Point Outlet store at 1616 Fleet Street to pick up two free loaves of bread on a daily basis through the pandemic. These workers are asked to show a valid ID or a recent pay stub. The outlet store is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“While we honor the selfless work and the dedication of the team members and volunteers at our partner charities, we also must acknowledge our own staff at the bakery who have stepped up in the face of fear and uncertainty by continuing to show up and be of service. They are truly everyday citizens turned heroes and we could not be more proud of their steadfast commitment and efforts,” stated Paterakis.

