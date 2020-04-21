BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 2019-20 season was a huge year for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. He earned the NFL MVP, earned a spot on the All-Pro team, and led the Ravens to an NFL-best 14-2 record. Now, he gets to realize a childhood dream of his: being on the cover of EA Sports’ Madden NFL.

Jackson spoke to the team’s official website Tuesday saying that he has had conversations with EA about being on the cover of the game and he should be on the cover for this year’s version “Madden 21”.

Lamar says he'll be on the cover of Madden: pic.twitter.com/bPtzFBIlVI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 21, 2020

In the video Jackson says he’s “not worried” about the Madden curse pointing to last year’s cover athlete Patrick Mahomes as an example. Mahomes of course, led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years after being named the Madden NFL 20 cover athlete.

Jackson went on to tell the team website that it has always been a dream of his to be on the cover of the game. “It’s dope. I have had every Madden so, for me to be on the front of it, that’s a dream come true,” said Jackson.

Jackson joins a long list of athletes to be bestowed with the Madden cover honor. EA Sports has not made any official announcement as of this writing.