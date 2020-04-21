Comments
ASPEN HILL, MD. (WJZ) — One person has been rescued after a liquor delivery truck overturned in Aspen Hill, according to the Montgomery County Fire Department.
The delivery truck overturned on Connecticut Avenue and Georgia Avenue. The driver was trapped but has been extricated, Montgomery Fire said.
All lanes southbound of Georgia Avenue are blocked and closed near Connecticut Avenue, with some other lanes blocked. Police are directing traffic.
The driver has been taken to a local hospital.