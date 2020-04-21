CORONAVIRUS IN MDGov. Larry Hogan, First Lady Yumi Acquire 500K COVID-19 Testing Kits From South Korean Lab
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aspen Hill, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Montgomery County, Single Vehicle Collision, Talkers

ASPEN HILL, MD. (WJZ) — One person has been rescued after a liquor delivery truck overturned in Aspen Hill, according to the Montgomery County Fire Department.

The delivery truck overturned on Connecticut Avenue and Georgia Avenue. The driver was trapped but has been extricated, Montgomery Fire said.

All lanes southbound of Georgia Avenue are blocked and closed near Connecticut Avenue, with some other lanes blocked. Police are directing traffic.

The driver has been taken to a local hospital.

Comments

Leave a Reply