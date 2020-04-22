BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is canceling all concerts and public events through June 14 at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and the Music Center at Strathmore due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The following performances and events are canceled. This is in addition to performances and events previously canceled through May 24.
- Lerner and Loewe Classics
- Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 8 pm – Strathmore
- Friday, May 29, 2020 at 8 pm – Meyerhoff
- Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 8 pm – Meyerhoff
- Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 3 pm – Meyerhoff
- Beethoven Pastoral Symphony
- Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 8 pm – Strathmore
- Friday, June 5, 2020 at 8 pm – Meyerhoff
- Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 8 pm – Strathmore
- Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 3 pm – Meyerhoff
- Beethoven Ninth
- Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 8 pm – Meyerhoff
- Friday, June 12, 2020 at 8 pm – Meyerhoff
- Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 8 pm – Strathmore
- Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 3 pm – Meyerhoff
- Hiplet
- Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 3 pm– Meyerhoff
The Hiplet event is being rescheduled for Saturday, November 7
Ticketholders for all events and performances will be contacted with further details, the symphony said Wednesday.
All related member and development events are also canceled, including:
- On-Stage Rehearsal, Thursday, June 4 – Meyerhoff
- Allegretto Dinner, Saturday, June 6 – Strathmore
- Allegretto Dinner, Thursday, June 12 – Meyerhoff
