BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It is Earth Day 2020! 50th Earth Day.
Due to lack of flights, and cars, the air has never been this clean. Over the I-95 corridor, the air is 30 percent to 40 percent cleaner than before the COVID world. “CBS This Morning” ran a report about LA having some of the cleanest air in the country now, when previously it was horrible.
It is pretty clear that when you remove man’s fingerprint from the planet, the Earth is better off. And these are lessons that need to be carried forward in the post-COVID world, to some extent anyway.
Today is crystal clear, and on the chilly-breezy side. But the sun is shining, spring is blooming and Earth Day 2020 is a beautiful one.