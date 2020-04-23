PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Parkville man was arrested Tuesday in a rape that happened in March, police said.
Albert Chang Peal, 52, is charged with two counts of second-degree rape, two counts each of third-degree and fourth-degree sex offense, visual surveillance-private area and private place-prurient intent.
Baltimore County police said Peal offered to drive an intoxicated woman home after she had been drinking at a nightclub on March 5. Peal knew the woman as an employee at an establishment he frequents.
Instead of driving her home, police said Peal drove her to his home and recorded a sexual encounter without her permission.
The victim later reported the incident to police. During an investigation, detectives reportedly found a second woman who was sexually assaulted under similar circumstances.
Police said there may be additional victims.
Peal was released on his own recognizance after a bail review hearing.
Anyone with information in the case or who may be a victim is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.