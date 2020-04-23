CORONAVIRUS IN MDNearly 16K Cases Of COVID-19 Reported, More Than 600 Deaths
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Parkville man was arrested Tuesday in a rape that happened in March, police said.

Albert Chang Peal, 52, is charged with two counts of second-degree rape, two counts each of third-degree and fourth-degree sex offense, visual surveillance-private area and private place-prurient intent.

Baltimore County police said Peal offered to drive an intoxicated woman home after she had been drinking at a nightclub on March 5. Peal knew the woman as an employee at an establishment he frequents.

Albert Chang Peal. Credit: Baltimore County Police

Instead of driving her home, police said Peal drove her to his home and recorded a sexual encounter without her permission.

The victim later reported the incident to police. During an investigation, detectives reportedly found a second woman who was sexually assaulted under similar circumstances.

Police said there may be additional victims.

Peal was released on his own recognizance after a bail review hearing.

Anyone with information in the case or who may be a victim is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

