BRISTOL, Ct. (WJZ) — Thursday marks the 25th draft in Ravens history.

The previous 24 have produced some legendary players for Baltimore, and General Manager Eric DeCosta is poised to pick another top crop.

It’s DecCosta’s second year heading the draft after Ozzie Newsome led the way the previous two decades.

GM Eric DeCosta checking in with a tour of his Draft room setup: pic.twitter.com/Sqb6GfLY5A — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 22, 2020

The Ravens are known for wheeling and dealing in the draft; like trading up to get their star quarterback Lamar Jackson two years ago.

“We love to make trades,” DeCosta said. “We’ve made a lot the last three years. We made a ton of trades, and it’s been really fun for us. I think we’ve benefitted from some of the trades we made. This year we do have a lot of trades. We have the opportunity to go up and get a guy.”

The Ravens sometimes trade up and sometimes take advantage of players who fall; like offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who’s poor performance in the NFL Combine dropped him to the third round where the Ravens grabbed him. He’s been a two-year starter and a Pro Bowler.

“I think the biggest thing for these scouts and talent evaluators and GM’s is it’s not just about the combine, it’s film, it’s the guy that you’re drafting,” Brown said.

Like Brown, Marshal Yanda was a third round draft pick and retired this year after 13 seasons in a Hall of Fame caliber career. His spot will likely be addressed in this draft.

The Ravens have the 28th overall pick in the first round. They’ve never picked at No. 28.

Running back Mark Ingram, however, came into the league as a 28th overall pick just like his dad. So, the Ravens, with the 28th pick…

“They have to be getting a legend right? At 28, they have to be picking a legend, nah. No, hopefully get a high impact player, player that can come in right away and be impact player for us and help us win championships,” Ingram said.