ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Golf courses in Maryland will not reopen on Saturday despite rumors to the contrary, Gov. Larry Hogan’s communications director tweeted Thursday evening.
The governor is expected to announce his plan to reopen the state amid the coronavirus pandemic on Friday.
As of Thursday, there have been 15,737 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland as well as 680 confirmed deaths.
