COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine are testing the effectiveness of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for the coronavirus.
The research is part of a larger national study trying to figure out if the drug can prevent people from getting sick after being exposed to those who have tested positive for COVID-19.
President Trump has promoted the drug as a possible treatment for the virus.
