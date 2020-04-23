Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Although there are still criminal incidents being reported almost every day, overall crime is down in the city of Baltimore since the governor issued his “stay at home” order due to the coronavirus.
When looking at crime statistics between March 13 and April 22 of this year and comparing them to the same time span of 2019, crime is down across all segments.
Take a look at the numbers:
Aggravated Assaults
- 2019: 437
- 2020: 362
- Difference -17%
Common Assault
- 2019: 916
- 2020: 603
- Difference: -34%
Carjacking
- 2019: 38
- 2020: 32
- Difference: -16%
Commercial Robbery
- 2019: 77
- 2020: 46
- Difference: -40%
Street Robbery
- 2019: 278
- 2020: 196
- Difference: -29%
Shootings:
- 2019: 61
- 2020: 56
- Difference: -8%