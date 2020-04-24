BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens addressed arguably their biggest need on Thursday night by selecting LSU linebacker Patrick Queen with the 28th overall pick in the 1st round of the NFL Draft. While the fan base was happy with the selection, the franchise quarterback may have been the happiest guy in the room despite not playing on the same side of the ball.
In the moments after the pick, Jackson could be heard shouting “Ray Lewis Jr.” in the background of an Instagram live broadcast.
Ravens Take LB Patrick Queen With 28th Overall Pick In 2020 NFL Draft
Lamar Jackson when hearing the Ravens’ selection of middle linebacker Patrick Queen at No. 28:
“Ray Lewis Jr.!”
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 24, 2020
That is a lot of pressure to put on a rookie entering the league as Lewis is a Hall of Famer and considered one of the best linebackers to ever play the game. But, to his credit, Queen seems ready to accept the challenge of the comparison.
“When you think about Ray Lewis, you think about an elite linebacker — speed, physicality, aggression, dominance,” said Queen via ESPN. “I feel like I’m more mobile than he was. Not taking anything away from him, he was a great linebacker, probably the best to play. But I’ve got a lot to live up to. The bar is set high.”
Music to Ravens fans’ ears. Now, the team prepares to make a pair of selections in the second round tonight when they go on the clock at No. 55 and 60 overall. Linebacker has been taken care of, now will GM Eric DeCosta dip into the deep wide receiver class?