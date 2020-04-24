



The Ravens didn’t miss their shot at taking a standout linebacker in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Baltimore selected linebacker Patrick Queen out of Louisiana State University 28th overall. It was a position that the team desperately needed to fill with the departure of Patrick Onwuasor and Josh Bynes this offseason.

Queen joins an already stout Ravens defense after three seasons at LSU in which he helped the Tigers win a national championship.

Now, with the retirement of guard Marshal Yanda and a knee injury to center Matt Skura, the Ravens could likely shift their focus to interior offensive line help as the draft progresses over the next two days.

Baltimore has two picks in the second round and two picks in the third round which gives the team plenty of opportunity to fill its need at the interior offensive line position.

The question now is, who are the top offensive lineman remaining in the draft that the Ravens could take over the course of the next two rounds?

Baltimore has the 23rd and 28th pick in the second round and the 28th and 42nd pick in the third round, respectively.

Robert Hunt ranks No. 1 on ESPN’s list of remaining offensive guards. The 6’5″ 323 lbs. lineman was a four year starter a Louisiana and would be a great successor to Yanda.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, there’s a good chance Hunt will be off the board by the time they select in the second round. That is, of course, unless they trade up.

General Manager Eric DeCosta mentioned in a virtual press conference this week that the team is no stranger to making trades in the draft.

“We love to make trades,” DeCosta said. “We’ve made a lot the last three years. We made a ton of trades, and it’s been really fun for us. I think we’ve benefitted from some of the trades we made. This year we do have a lot of trades. We have the opportunity to go up and get a guy.”

If the team does not trade up, there’s still plenty of options for the Ravens to fill their need on the interior offensive line.

John Simpson, Tremayne Anchrum and Gage Cervenka, all guards from Clemson, would be a good fit for the Ravens. Georgia guard Solomon Kindley and Michigan State guard Tyler Higby could also still be on the board by the time the Ravens pick.

If there’s one thing that Baltimore fans know, however, it’s that the team’s front office is not afraid to pick the best player still on the board no matter what position they play.

Continue to stay with WJZ from April 24, through April 25, for continued NFL Draft Coverage.