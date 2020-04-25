CORONAVIRUS IN MD
More Than 17.7K COVID-19 Cases, Nearly 800 Deaths Reported
University Of Maryland School Of Nursing Students Donate Intubation Domes, Face Shields To Area Hospitals
Students from the University of Maryland School of Nursing donated two intubation domes and 10 face shields to healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus Latest: More Than 17.7K COVID-19 Cases, Nearly 800 Deaths Reported In Maryland
There are now more than 17,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 800 deaths in Maryland, according to new data released Saturday morning.
Featured Sports
NFL Draft: Ravens 3rd Round Picks Include Justin Madubuike, Devin Duvernary, Malik Harrison, Tyre Phillips
The Baltimore Ravens have selected Justin Madubuike, Devin Duvernary, Malik Harrison and Tyre Phillips in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFL Draft: Ravens Pick Up J.K. Dobbins In Second Round Of 2020 Draft
The Baltimore Ravens selected J.K. Dobbins with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys Draft Gaithersburg Native CB Trevon Diggs
The Dallas Cowboys drafted Diggs during the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft Friday night.
Ravens Could Target Interior Offensive Lineman In Coming Rounds Of Draft
The Ravens didn't miss their shot at taking a standout linebacker in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Meteorologist Meg McNamara Has Your Saturday Morning Forecast
Meteorologist Meg McNamara Has Your Saturday Morning Forecast
5 hours ago
Chelsea Ingram Has One Last Look At Your Friday Night Forecast
Saturday will be the better day of the weekend to go outside and do any socially-distant walking or yard work.
13 hours ago
Weather Blog: April Showers
Hey you know me, the weekend is here, we have adjusted to a new weekend vibe.
Weather Blog: Happy Earth Day 2020
Today is crystal clear, and on the chilly-breezy side. But the sun is shining, spring is blooming and Earth Day 2020 is a beautiful one.
Taneytown Police Department Shares Identity Of Person Who Prompted Post About Wearing Pants To Check Mail -- Kind Of
The police department has -- kind of -- revealed the identity of the pantsless postal enthusiast.
Coronavirus Latest: Iron Rooster Delivers 1,000 Meals For Hospital Workers
A restaurant known for its breakfast and homemade Pop-Tarts is giving back to the Baltimore community by making hundreds of meals for local hospital workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
David DeBoy Creates Coronavirus-Themed "'Baltimore Hon' In Quarantine" Music Video
David DeBoy's "'Baltimore Hon' In Quarantine" music video has garnered more than 100,000 views on Facebook and YouTube combined.
Family Celebrates World War II Veteran's Birthday With Drive-By Parade
The family of a Maryland World War II veteran found the perfect way to celebrate his 99th birthday while also following social distancing guidelines.
'It's A Blessing': Baltimore's Arabbers Distribute Food To Residents In Need Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
The Baltimore arabbers are helping local communities during the coronavirus pandemic by delivering food and information about how to stay safe and avoid contracting the virus.
Easy Vegetarian Ideas For Your Next Quarantine Dinner
Easy vegetarian dinner ideas to make while social distancing at home.
'It Looks Like A Ghost Town': Baltimore's Penn Station Quiet Amid Massive Drop In Amtrak Ridership Due To Pandemic
Nationwide, Amtrak ridership is down 95 percent. Baltimore's Penn Station has also seen a major drop in traffic.
All-Electric Ferry Isn't Feasible Option To Relieve Bay Bridge Traffic, Study Says
A new study from state transportation officials says an all-electric ferry across the Chesapeake Bay is not feasible.
WJZ's Annual Black History Oratory Competition 2020
WJZ’s Annual Black History Oratory Competition begins on January 1, 2020 and is open to all Maryland high school students in grades 9-12.
How To Register For A Mammogram If You Missed The Mammothon
One in eight women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime, but mammograms can find cancer early, when it is most treatable.
April 25, 2020 at 12:47 pm
