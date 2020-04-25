Comments
JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.
Kelleigh Elizabeth Copinger was last seen on Wednesday, April 22, at around 12 a.m. in the 2600 block of Old Joppa Road.
Officials said Copinger has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt, gray Nike sweatpants and maroon socks. It is believed she may be wearing a fuzzy cream-colored jacket.
Anyone with information on Kelleigh’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.