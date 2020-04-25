CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 17.7K COVID-19 Cases, Nearly 800 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMHope in the Wild
    12:30 PMBest Friends Furever with Kel Mitchell
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Harford County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Missing person, Missing Teen, Talkers

JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Kelleigh Elizabeth Copinger was last seen on Wednesday, April 22, at around 12 a.m. in the 2600 block of Old Joppa Road.

Officials said Copinger has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt, gray Nike sweatpants and maroon socks. It is believed she may be wearing a fuzzy cream-colored jacket.

Anyone with information on Kelleigh’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

Comments

Leave a Reply