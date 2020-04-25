PITTSBURGH (WJZ) — Maryland running back Anthony McFarland, Jr., and safety Antoine Brooks, Jr., are heading north.
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted both Terps during the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.
McFarland was picked during the fourth round and was the 124th overall pick in the draft.
With the 124th pick in the #NFLDraft, we select RB Anthony McFarland Jr. #SteelersDraft pic.twitter.com/M0Z84X20J3
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 25, 2020
Brooks got picked 198th overall during the sixth round.
The Terps tweeted their congratulations to Brooks Saturday evening:
“Two-star recruit
“Career almost cut short due to injury
“Nothing stopped him. Watch the moment
“@TwanDoee’s NFL dreams came true.”
Two-star recruit
Career almost cut short due to injury
Nothing stopped him. Watch the moment @TwanDoee's NFL dreams came true. pic.twitter.com/T9F41cuher
— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) April 25, 2020