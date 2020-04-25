CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 17.7K Cases, Nearly 800 Deaths Reported
PITTSBURGH (WJZ) — Maryland running back Anthony McFarland, Jr., and safety Antoine Brooks, Jr., are heading north.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted both Terps during the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.

McFarland was picked during the fourth round and was the 124th overall pick in the draft.

Brooks got picked 198th overall during the sixth round.

The Terps tweeted their congratulations to Brooks Saturday evening:

“Two-star recruit
“Career almost cut short due to injury

“Nothing stopped him. Watch the moment
“@TwanDoee’s NFL dreams came true.”

 

