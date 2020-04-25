PYLESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — No major injuries have been reported after a helicopter crashed in Pylesville on Saturday.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. in the 4400 block of Graceton Road. Officials had earlier given an address of Route 624 near Wheeler School Road.
The helicopter, a Hughes 369D, went down while the pilot, Andrew Rannigan, 34, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was inspecting power lines, Maryland State Police said.
Rannigan, who was the only person in the helicopter at the time, declined medical attention. Police initially said he was not injured but later said he suffered a minor injury.
The cause of the crash is unknown. The FAA is investigating, police said.