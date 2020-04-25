CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 17.7K COVID-19 Cases, Nearly 800 Deaths Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that daily lane closures will be implemented along MD-295 near the Annapolis Road Bridge as part of the Triple Bridges Replacement Project.

These closures will begin on Monday, April 27, and will be implemented along both northbound and southbound MD-295 in the area of the Annapolis Road Bridge from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Construction will be on weekdays each day, weather permitting.

One lane of through traffic will remain open for motorists during these times. The weekday lane closures will be implemented along MD-295 through the end of May.

More information and construction updates regarding the Triple Bridges Replacement Project along MD-295 can be found at 295TripleBridges.com.

