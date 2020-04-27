CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 19K Cases Of COVID-19 Reported, More Than 800 Deaths
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A 16-year-old girl was struck and killed by a City of Hagerstown dump truck Monday while she was riding a hoverboard, police said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Frederick Street and Memorial Boulevard. Police said a construction crew was working in the area at the time of the crash. The dump truck belongs to the city’s public works department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her name has not been released pending family notification.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

