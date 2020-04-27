GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old Glen Burnie man was charged with distributing and possessing child pornography.
Anne Arundel County police’s child abuse unit began an investigation on April 24, 2019, after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reached out about a county-based account uploading child pornography.
Detectives got a court order and identified a suspect uploading child pornography.
On July 2, detectives issued a search warrant in the 500 block of Stanhome Drive in Glen Burnie.
Numerous digital devices were taken into custody and the suspect, identified as Nicholas Alexander Edwards, was interviewed.
After searching the digital devices, police learned the suspect allegedly opened several accounts and child pornography was recovered from those accounts.
Edwards was arrested on Monday, April 27, 2020 and charged with six counts of distribution of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography.
He’s being held on a no-bond status at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center
The Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this incident or the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.