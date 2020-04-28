TIMONIUM, MD. (WJZ) — Lidl is set to open up its third location in Baltimore County by mid-2021, the supermarket chain announced Tuesday.
The location will be in Padonia Village Shopping Center in Timonium. The grocery store has signed a lease for around 31,000 square feet of space to fill the former Green Valley Marketplace that left the center earlier this year.
Lidl has over 11,000 stores across 32 countries, with 95 stores across nine east coast U.S. states.
“Since entering the United States market, Lidl has built an extremely strong and recognized brand focused on private-label goods with value pricing, and we are extremely confident that this significant differentiation point will resonate throughout the Baltimore County landscape,” stated David Donato, Senior Vice President of Continental Realty Corporation. “Considering the competitiveness of the grocery category along the York Road corridor, we believe Lidl represents the ideal solution as the new Padonia Village supermarket anchor and will attract new consumers from an expanded radius. The company has demonstrated its commitment to the Timonium community and Padonia Village Shopping Center with its recent investment in the center and we are thrilled to welcome Lidl to our wide-ranging tenant mix.”
The grocery store chain said it has recently opened a 754,000 square foot distribution and logistics warehouse in nearby Cecil County. Due to the demand from COVID-19, the warehouse accelerated from a mid-summer opening.