GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an armed robbery at a Glen Burnie Royal Farms Monday night.
Officers were called to the store at 7201 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard at 10:40 p.m. The store clerk said a man entered the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money.
The clerk complied and the suspect fled toward Wellham Avenue. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Robbery Unit at 410-222-4720 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.