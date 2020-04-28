Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) –– Annapolis Fire is shutting down the area around the state government buildings in Annapolis for a “major gas leak,”
The area is Bladen Street, College Avenue and Rowe Blvd., they said. There is no time yet for repair or reopening the area.
Annapolis Fire officials say that units were called to Bladen Street and Calvert Street for a reported gas leak. They are currently investigating.
State buildings have begun to be evacuated and several roads in the area have been closed.
Communications director Mike Ricci said that they will have a statement on this issue shortly.
