ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Annapolis on Wednesday.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived they found two male victims, a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old, both with non-life-threatening injuries.
They were both taken to an area hospital.
Police say this is an active and fluid investigation and urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.
You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.