FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Frederick are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.
Kenny James Martinez-Melara was last seen in the area of the 1200 block of Rutledge Place on April 27.
He’s 5-foot-7 and about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone with information about Mr. Martinez-Melara’s whereabouts to contact Detective Rebecca Skelly at 240-529-8844. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department by voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or by email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
