BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will honor frontline healthcare workers and first responders battling the COVID-19 pandemic with formation flights in Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Atlanta on Saturday.
Flyovers in Baltimore will start at 11:30 a.m. and last around 15 minutes.
The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds will first pass through Baltimore before heading through Towson and around Brooklandville. They will come back down through Roland Park and Hampden, then make their way through Essex and Rosedale.
They will end in Brooklyn Park, Linthicum Heights and Ferndale as they head toward Washington D.C.
Above is where the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds will fly in Washington D.C.
Residents in the areas will be able to see the flyover from their homes and social distancing guidelines will be in effect during this event.
People should not be traveling to landmarks, hospitals or gathering in large groups to see the flyover, America Strong said.
