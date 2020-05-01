Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Eastern Box turtle that found its way to the Maryland Zoo in July 2018 is continuing to recover from a shell injury, all with the help of a “LEGO wheelchair.”
To help him maintain his mobility while recovering, a LEGO wheel chair was built for the turtle.
Injured Turtle At The Maryland Zoo Gets Lego Wheelchair
Staff at the Maryland Zoo named him LEGO Turtle.
They said turtles heal very slowly, but that LEGO Turtle was able to start moving without his device last year.
He has been brumating, which is similar to hibernating, all winter.
Now that spring is here, LEGO Turtle is becoming more active. His keepers even take him out for regular exercise.
They say when he’s fully healed, LEGO Turtle will be released back into the wild.