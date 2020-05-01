Comments
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County are offering a reward up to $5,000 for information about a fatal shooting that happened in Columbia overnight Friday.
Police were called to the intersection of Governor Warfield Parkway and Twin Rivers Road shortly after midnight for a report of a fight between multiple people with shots fired.
Responding officers found 24-year-old Anthony Tayvon McNeil suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a nearby parking lot. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-313-STOP. Callers may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.