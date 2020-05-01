CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Slightly Decrease From Thursday, But Deaths Rise To Nearly 1.1K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, COlumbia, Crime, Howard County, Howard County Police, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County are offering a reward up to $5,000 for information about a fatal shooting that happened in Columbia overnight Friday.

Police were called to the intersection of Governor Warfield Parkway and Twin Rivers Road shortly after midnight for a report of a fight between multiple people with shots fired.

Responding officers found 24-year-old Anthony Tayvon McNeil suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a nearby parking lot. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-313-STOP. Callers may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply