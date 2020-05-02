BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Craving salads?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top salad outlets in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.
Baltimore-area buyers tend to spend more in May at restaurants than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of small business software for online reviews management. Daily spending at Baltimore-area restaurants grew to $448,188 for the metro area in May of last year, second only to June with an average of $450,705, and 15% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
1. Nalley Fresh
First on the list is Nalley Fresh. Located at 400 E. Pratt St. in the Inner Harbor, it is the highest-rated salad spot in Baltimore, boasting four stars out of 116 reviews on Yelp.
2. Souvlaki Greek Cuisine
Next up is Hampden’s Souvlaki Greek Cuisine, situated at 1103 W. 36th St. With 4.5 stars out of 264 reviews on Yelp, it has proved to be a local favorite.
3. La Scala
La Scala in Little Italy is another go-to, with four stars out of 461 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1012 Eastern Ave. to see for yourself.
