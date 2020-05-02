ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The SPCA of Anne Arundel County is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing dog who was stolen from their shelter.
The SPCA of Anne Arundel County said Maxxi was stolen from their shelter on Bay Ridge Avenue in Annapolis on Saturday morning.
They later added that someone released multiple dogs and caused “extensive” damage to their building.
“In a brazen act of senseless criminality unknown person(s) broke into the SPCA late last night, damaged our kennels and released multiple dogs,” the organization wrote. “We have recovered all animals except Maxxi, a sweet Labrador mix who was brought to the shelter for care and adoption. The damage to the building was substantial and needs extensive repairs, but right now we need your help in finding Maxxi.”
Maxxi is microchipped and weighs 68 pounds.
The SPCA of Anne Arundel County said Maxxi is a sweet dog and that a large reward is being offered for her safe return.
You should call the SPCA of Anne Arundel County at 410-268-4388 extension 0 immediately if you have any information pertaining on Maxxi’s whereabouts.