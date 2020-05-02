BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 300,000 power adapters for Epson scanners are being recalled due to a fire and burn risk, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
In total, 314,000 power adapters for Epson V-series scanners are being recalled. The adapters were sold with printers with the model numbers V30, V33, V300, V330 and V370; all of the adapters have the word “EPSON” and part code “EADP-16CB B” on them.
The scanners and adapters were sold nationwide between January 2010 and December 2015 at stores including Walmart, Best Buy, Office Depot and Staples.
Epson said it knows of 15 incidents worldwide in which the adapter melted or caught fire. No injuries have been reported.
Anyone with the affected adapters should stop using them and reach out to Epson at 888-367-2656 or on epson.com for a replacement.