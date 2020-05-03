Comments
EDGEMERE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that left one man dead in Edgemere on Saturday afternoon.
Police say a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Bethlehem Boulevard near North Point Boulevard around 4 p.m. and crossed into oncoming traffic while navigating a turn in the roadway.
The motorcycle struck a truck traveling westbound, and another truck that was also traveling westbound.
The driver, Paul Taylor Craven, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is working to determine all the factors involved in this fatal crash.