BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Institute of Notre Dame will close on June 30 and will not reopen next year, the all-girls high school announced Tuesday.
They said low enrollment and loss of major financial supporters are major factors in their decision to close, and now- the coronavirus has added financial hardship.
“Regrettably, despite the unwavering dedication of the School Sisters of Notre Dame since our founding in 1847, and their generosity over the last several years – the Atlantic-Midwest Province has contributed several million dollars to try to keep our school in operation – it has recently become clear that there is no way forward – in spite of the tireless efforts of the Sisters, the Board of Trustees and the school’s leadership team.” Provincial Leader Charmaine Krohe said.
They said due to the coronavirus they will not be able to have a physical closing ceremony, but at a later date will hopefully be able to do one.
“It is our shared faith, hope, and love of Notre Dame, Our Lady, that will help us to accept what we cannot change and allow us to move forward courageously, positively and tenaciously. One Mind, One Heart. Mother Theresa, pray for us.” Krohe said.