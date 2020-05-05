BALTIMORE (WJZ) — May 5 marks Teachers Appreciation Day as a part of Teachers Appreciation Week May 4-8.
Here’s a list of places where teachers can get deals or freebies. You should bring your identification to qualify.
1800Flowers.com: National Education Association members can save 20% on flowers and gift baskets.
Ann Taylor LOFT: Teachers save 15% off full-price purchases.
Barnes & Noble: Teachers can get up to 25% off the publisher’s list price during Teacher Appreciation Week.
Cicis Pizza: From Tuesday through Sunday, teachers can purchase large specialty pizzas at participating locations for $5.99 online. Find the deal here. It excludes the meat-eater, supreme and zesty veggie pizzas. In Maryland, there are Cici’s locations in Frederick and Rockville.
Costco: Join Costco as a new member and get a $30 Costco Shop Card.
Joann: Teachers save 15% on purchases.
Michaels: Get 20% off your entire purchase through Saturday.
Sonic: Enter promo code “TEACHERS” to enjoy a free Large Drink or Slush on the SONIC app with purchase through Friday at any drive-in.
TOMS: Teachers get 10% off their purchase with verification.
Verizon: Get an unlimited plan discount starting from $10 a month per account to $20 a month per account. Customers can apply online through Verizon’s discount page.