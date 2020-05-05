Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is “recovering comfortably” at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after undergoing treatment for a gallbladder condition, the nation’s highest court said in a statement.
Ginsburg “underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition” at Johns Hopkins Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release.
Doctors in Washington, D.C. reportedly found a gallstone in the 87-year-old justice’s cystic duct on Monday after oral arguments. The gallstone was causing an infection.
The court said Ginsburg will take part in oral arguments by phone from the hospital on Wednesday. She’s expected to stay there for one to two days.
Ginsburg was also hospitalized at Johns Hopkins late last year with chills and a fever.