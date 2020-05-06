Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools will reopen its emergency meal site at Sandtown-Winchester Achievement Academy on May 6, after an employee there tested positive for coronavirus.
The site, which is also used to distribute learning packets, was closed since Monday after the school district learned of the case.
The school cleaned and disinfected the building and staffing changes were made.
If you were in contact with staff working at the Sandtown-Winchester Achievement Academy emergency meal site should self-monitor for symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath for 2-14 days.
For a full list of meal sites, click here
