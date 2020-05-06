CORONAVIRUS IN MDCOVID-19 Cases Decline For 4th Straight Day In Maryland
Filed Under:Baltimore City Schools, Baltimore News, coronavirus cases, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Health, Local TV, meal site, Sandtown-Winchester Achievement Academy, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools will reopen its emergency meal site at Sandtown-Winchester Achievement Academy on May 6, after an employee there tested positive for coronavirus.

The site, which is also used to distribute learning packets, was closed since Monday after the school district learned of the case.

The school cleaned and disinfected the building and staffing changes were made.

If you were in contact with staff working at the Sandtown-Winchester Achievement Academy emergency meal site should self-monitor for symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath for 2-14 days.

For a full list of meal sites, click here

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

 

