Comments
NEW YORK (WJZ) — The NFL will release its 2020 regular season schedule on Thursday.
NEW YORK (WJZ) — The NFL will release its 2020 regular season schedule on Thursday.
A spokesperson for the NFL said last week that the league is scheduled to start on time despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
NFL Still Plans For 2020 Season To Start On Time As Coronavirus Pandemic Continues
Brian McCarthy, the Vice President of Communications for the NFL, tweeted:
“[The schedule] should be out by May 9th as we’ve said. Kickoff slated for Sept. 10 and the 101th season concludes with Super Bowl LV in Tampa on Feb. 7, 2021.”
CBS Sports reports that the schedule will be released 30 minutes earlier than it normally is.
It is set to be released at 7:30 p.m. for the first time in league history.
WJZ will have the Ravens complete schedule as soon as it is released on Thursday.