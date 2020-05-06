BREAKING:All Maryland Schools Will Remain Closed For Rest Of School Year
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens announced Wednesday the team has signed three more of its 2020 NFL Draft picks and four rookie free agents.

Baltimore signed 2020 draft picks G Ben Bredeson, DT Justin Madubuike and WR James Proche, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced.

The team also signed four rookie free agents: TE Jake Breeland, OLB John Daka, P Dom Maggio and LB Kristian Welch.

The 2020 NFL regular season schedule will be released Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Continue to stay with WJZ for your latest Ravens coverage.

