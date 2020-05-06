COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal hit-and-run crashes in Prince George’s County.
The first was on Feb. 29 between 3 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. along the inner loop of I-495 near I-95 north in College Park.
Sixty-year-old Henry Washington of DC died at the scene. Washington may have been struck by a silver 2018 or 2019 Nissan Altima. There is also damage to the vehicle’s passenger side — and may involve the bumper, hood, headlight, fender and mirror.
Anyone who witnessed this collision, or who may have information about the suspect vehicle, is urged to contact the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.
Another fatal hit-and-run crash occurred just days later on March 1 around 8:30 p.m. A 911 caller reportedly saw a pedestrian struck by one or possibly two vehicles on southbound Route 4 at Old Marlboro Pike in Forestville.
Police later identified the man as 74-year-old Earl Rogers from Largo, Maryland.
Anyone who may have witnessed this fatal hit and run is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101. As in the first case, callers may remain anonymous.