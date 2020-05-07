BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City continues to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, city officials presented a revised budget proposal which includes closing two fire companies and reassigning personnel to reduce spending. However, no fire stations will be closed.
Baltimore City council members expressed their concerns on Thursday. They said cuts shouldn’t be made to public safety.
Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott issued the following statement in a news release:
“COVID-19 is laying bare the inequalities that have plagued our city for generations. Our response cannot be to make those disparities worse. There will be budget cuts; everyone understands that. But we cannot repeat the mistakes of the past. We cannot balance the budget by closing fire companies.”
The city’s fire union also opposes the cuts. They said closing the companies would mean reducing the number of firefighters available to keep neighborhoods safe.