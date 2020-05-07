BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Though the NFL Draft and initial free agency period are now over, there are still some marquee names on the market looking for new homes in 2020.
The biggest of those names is former Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.
According to a report, the Ravens are among five teams with interest in the 27-year-old pass rusher.
Free agent DE Jadeveon Clowney (@clownejd)works at @PlexAthlete in Houston with Plex director @itsdannyarnold. Clowney acknowledges @Seahawks remain on his radar,loved playing there. Other teams expressing interest according to NFL sources incl @Browns, @Ravens, @Titans & @Eagles pic.twitter.com/104lG2XS4b
— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 6, 2020
A deal for Clowney would be hard for the Ravens to pull off. As general manager Eric DeCosta noted this week, the team’s salary cap is tight for the upcoming season.
However, DeCosta also said on that conference call with season ticket holders that the salary cap situation could change and one area they would address if it did would be pass rusher.
The team signed Pernell McPhee to a one-year deal and used the franchise tag on Matt Judon, but some extra pass-rushing help wouldn’t hurt.
A former number one overall pick in the NFL Draft in the 2014 Draft, Clowney has amassed 32 sacks, 71 tackles for loss and 80 quarterback hits over the course of his six seasons in the NFL.