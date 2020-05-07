CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 29,000 COVID-19 Cases, 1,400 Deaths Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after four men were shot in a quadruple shooting in southwest Baltimore on Thursday night.

Police were called to the 5100 block of Stafford Road shortly before 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.

Medics transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment.

Southwest District detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

