



The Maryland National Guard will honor frontline coronavirus responders and essential workers Friday with flyovers across the state.

“Our Soldiers and Airmen are proud to serve alongside those on the frontlines keeping everyone safe during these challenging times,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, adjutant general of Maryland. This day is a small way to show our appreciation to everyone that is doing their part to combat the coronavirus. And to everyone who has been impacted by this pandemic, please know we are in this together and we stand with you.”

A formation of four A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft will conduct the flyovers as a salute to recognize healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel, as well as those staying at home to “flatten the curve.” The aircraft will flyover local hospitals, nursing homes, food distribution locations and COVID-19 testing sites.

A detailed flight route is below. The flyovers will begin at 1:45 p.m. and end by 3:30 p.m.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the frontline heroes taking care of us and to all of those in essential industries keeping our state moving forward,” said Lt. Col. Paul Kanning, commander of the 175th Operations Group, Maryland Air National Guard. “We want honor how much they mean to the great state of Maryland.”

Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home and not travel to see the flyover. If they are in a public location, they should main social distancing and avoid large gatherings.

More than 1,300 members of the Maryland National Guard continue to work across Maryland to aid residents during the pandemic.