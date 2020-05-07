NEW YORK (WJZ) — It’s official. The Baltimore Ravens now know their opponents for the upcoming 2020 NFL regular season.
The schedule was released Thursday at 7:30 p.m. a half-hour earlier than usual for the first time in league history.
A spokesperson for the NFL said last week that the league is scheduled to start on time despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Brian McCarthy, the Vice President of Communications for the NFL, tweeted:
“[The schedule] should be out by May 9th as we’ve said. Kickoff slated for Sept. 10 and the 101th season concludes with Super Bowl LV in Tampa on Feb. 7, 2021.”
MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will take on the following teams next year:
Our 2020 schedule❗️❗️https://t.co/zD8qI1Crvw pic.twitter.com/lj18WywB4z
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 7, 2020
