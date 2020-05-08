Comments
Stay fit at home
An instructor from LifeBridge Health and Fitness leads an online yoga class. Credit: LifeBridge Health
Stay fit at home
During the COVID-19 outbreak, it’s more important than ever to find creative ways to stay active and healthy by finding new ways to work out at home if you are working remotely. According to Hakeem Clark, the sales and marketing manager at LifeBridge Health & Fitness, when it comes to working out from home, it’s not about what you can do; it’s about how you do it.
“There are a ton of simple exercises that people can do from the comfort of their homes. Now is the time to establish healthy habits that you can continue doing when the quarantine is over.”
Below are some quick tips for staying fit from home.
- Walking or running is a great workout that doesn’t require machines and weights.
- For an indoor cardiovascular workout, choose five simple exercises and do 10-12 reps of each one three to five times. Some of these exercises include lunges, planks, pushups, squats and jumping jacks.
- Be creative with your fitness. If you find yourself sitting at a computer for most of the day, try using your chair to perform squats at your desk.
- Take advantage of your new free time! Use the time you would usually be commuting to and from work to schedule a workout for yourself. According to Hakeem, an ideal workout for someone new to exercise is 30-35 minutes.
- Take advantage of free fitness tutorials on YouTube. You can find workout videos like yoga and cardio that are convenient and easy to follow.
- If you miss being a part of a live interactive exercise class, join the LifeBridge Health & Fitness team for a virtual workout. Each week, LifeBridge Health and Fitness livestreams videos on Facebook and Instagram where you can work out in real time with a professional instructor.
For more information on virtual fitness classes offered by LifeBridge Health & Fitness, visit BestBaltimoreFitness.com.