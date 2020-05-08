



Baltimore City Hall was sanitized after a city employee possibly experience coronavirus symptoms came into contact with city council employees.

Council President Brandon Scott issued a statement Friday saying that City Hall had been sanitized after an employee of a city agency was experiencing possible symptoms of coronavirus. That employee had come into contact with employees that work at City Hall.

“On Tuesday, May 5, the Office of the Council President was notified by another City Agency that one of their employees was exhibiting symptoms not inconsistent with COVID-19 and came into contact with several employees of the City Council,” Scott said in a statement. “In strict adherence with Baltimore City policy, we notified those employees of this contact and instructed them to go home and self-quarantine for 7 days. The employees were told to monitor their symptoms frequently and to notify their doctor and the President’s Office if they developed any symptoms.”

Scott said his staff contacted the city’s Department of Human Resources, the Baltimore City Health Department and the Department of General Services to notify them of the situation and ask for guidance on how to handle it.

“Pursuant to City Policy, the Department of General Services, once notified, took responsibility for scheduling a detailed sanitizing of the relevant portions of City Hall. This cleaning occurred on Thursday afternoon, and is what the Mayor is likely referring to in the letter that was shared with members of the press,” Scott continued. “In addition, on Thursday, May 7, my staff reviewed the situation and the response with the Baltimore City Health Commissioner, providing a detailed recounting of every step taken to respond to this situation.”

Scott said the health commissioner agreed that the “city’s policies were handled properly and that there was no cause for concern.”

“If the Mayor did not become aware of this situation until Thursday, that is something he should discuss with his staff and cabinet,” Scott continued. “As of today, no members of the President’s Office are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 or any other acute illness.”

