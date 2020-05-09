Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — For the fifth consecutive week, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Maryland is under $2, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
Marylanders can expect to pay an average of $1.86 per gallon, down one cent from last week, the auto organization said.
The only part of the state with an average gas price over $2 per gallon is the Washington, D.C., suburbs, where a gallon of gas costs an average of $2.01.
Nationwide, though, the average gas price increased by five cents over the past week to $1.82 per gallon.
AAA said as some states begin to loosen stay-at-home restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus, demand for gas will increase, driving prices up as well.