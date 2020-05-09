Coronavirus In MDHospitalizations Flat; Cases Top 31,000
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPGA of America Special My Golf Journey: A Celebration of PGA Professionals
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AAA, AAA Mid-Atlantic, Baltimore Gas Prices, Baltimore Traffic, Gas, Gas prices, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland Gas Prices, Maryland News, Maryland Traffic, Talkers

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — For the fifth consecutive week, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Maryland is under $2, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Marylanders can expect to pay an average of $1.86 per gallon, down one cent from last week, the auto organization said.

The only part of the state with an average gas price over $2 per gallon is the Washington, D.C., suburbs, where a gallon of gas costs an average of $2.01.

Nationwide, though, the average gas price increased by five cents over the past week to $1.82 per gallon.

AAA said as some states begin to loosen stay-at-home restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus, demand for gas will increase, driving prices up as well.

Comments

Leave a Reply