BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore police cars crashed into each other earlier Sunday night, police confirm.
The two cars collided on E. Lafayette and St. Paul Streets. The officers, both driving each car, are “fine…no broken bones” according to officials.
VIDEO: taken by one resident on St Paul Street just doors down from where the police cars collided. Seconds after the accident, you see @BaltimorePolice frantically trying to get the driver out from the passenger side b/c the other side of the car was pinned against a pole @wjz pic.twitter.com/stc2zpPvX7
— Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) May 11, 2020
The officers are currently getting checked out at Shock Trauma for any injuries.