Two Baltimore Police Cars Crash Into Each Other
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore police cars crashed into each other earlier Sunday night, police confirm.

The two cars collided on E. Lafayette and St. Paul Streets. The officers, both driving each car, are “fine…no broken bones” according to officials.

The officers are currently getting checked out at Shock Trauma for any injuries.

 

