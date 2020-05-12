Comments
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Public Schools has handed out a million free meals to families in the county, as of Tuesday morning.
AACPS’ Division of Food and Nutrition Services has been feeding children ages 2 to 18 years old across the county with three free meals on weekdays since March 16- the first day schools were closed because of the state-imposed shutdown.
Meals are distributed between noon and 12:30 p.m. May 12 marked the 39th day they have been serving meals, and the day they hit the millionth mark!