BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Jack Young is giving an update on the city’s COVID-19 response.
A program is in the works to help people in Baltimore with $13 million in rental relief to prevent a coronavirus-related wave of evictions.
The mayor said this new initiative will bring “much-needed relief” for renters.
When asked about a possible reopening of the states and when the governor would announce one, the mayor said he himself along with county executives across the state don’t feel comfortable reopening just yet.