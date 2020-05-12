LATEST70 More Marylanders Die From COVID-19 While Hospitalizations Remain Flat
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Jack Young is giving an update on the city’s COVID-19 response.

A program is in the works to help people in Baltimore with $13 million in rental relief to prevent a coronavirus-related wave of evictions.

The mayor said this new initiative will bring “much-needed relief” for renters.

When asked about a possible reopening of the states and when the governor would announce one, the mayor said he himself along with county executives across the state don’t feel comfortable reopening just yet.

 

